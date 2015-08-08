Diet Pepsi is dramatically changing for the first time in 30 years

Diet Pepsi is removing aspartame from its recipe.

The new formula will hit stores on Monday, marking the first big change in 30 years, Bloomberg reports.

“The company will begin to replace aspartame with a blend of sucralose and acesulfame potassium in Diet Pepsi, Caffeine Free Diet Pepsi and Wild Cherry Diet Pepsi sold in the US in August,” according to Bloomberg.

Diet Pepsi’s sales fell 5.2% last year.

The company hopes that getting rid of aspartame will boost sales. Americans are increasingly seeking out teas and energy drinks over soda.

Consumers have become increasingly wary of aspartame, an artificial, man-made sweetener that has been plagued by rumours that it causes cancer.

Aspartame is often sold under the brand names NutraSweet® and Equal®.

PepsiCo has introduced a beverage sweetened with natural sweetener Stevia called Pepsi True.

The company says the new product “will continue to provide consumers with the crisp, refreshing zero-calorie cola taste they expect from Pepsi.”

Aspartame is generally known for having an artificial taste, while sucralose, which is widely known as Splenda, is supposed to taste more like real sugar.

Some fans of Diet Pepsi have expressed panic that the recipe will change.

Guys, CNN is reporting that Diet Pepsi’s formula will be changed and I can’t accept this.

— Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 24, 2015

Many in the industry expect that brands like Coke and Pepsi will continue moving away from traditional soda as Americans grow to prefer other beverages.

NOW WATCH: We Recreated The Pepsi Challenge To See What People Really Like



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.