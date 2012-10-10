Diet Coke Got A Weird 'Sexy Tattoo' Redesign By Jean Paul Gaultier

Photo: Coca-Cola
With relatively little fanfare, Coca-Cola let designer Jean Paul Gaultier create a limited edition set of redesigned Diet Coke bottles this summer, in which the bottles get Gaultier-inspired tattoos.The designs are, frankly, not for everyone.
Diet Coke re-upped the effort yesterday with a video of model Daisy Lowe appearing in body paint that replicates the bottles’ tattoos (video below is safe for work).
Gaultier is the latest in a string of designers to collaborate with Coca-Cola, The Drum reports. Since 2003 Karl Lagerfeld, Roberto Cavalli, Matthew Williamson and Marni have all contributed designs.
Gaultier made three bottles, each inspired by old-school sailor tattoos. It’s not clear what the connection with soda is. But the change-up is so weird — for a brand focused on happiness, wholesomeness and Santa Claus — that it’s difficult to ignore. Perhaps that’s the point:
Lowe’s tattoos were done by 3D Video Projection Mapping in the London studios of LCI Productions.
Here are the three bottles in the Gaultier collection:
Photo: Coca-Cola
And two cans:
Photo: Coca-Cola
Collect them all!
Photo: Coca-Cola
