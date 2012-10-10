Diet Coke Got A Weird 'Sexy Tattoo' Redesign By Jean Paul Gaultier

One of Gaultier’s Diet Coke designs

Photo: Coca-Cola

With relatively little fanfare, Coca-Cola let designer Jean Paul Gaultier create a limited edition set of redesigned Diet Coke bottles this summer, in which the bottles get Gaultier-inspired tattoos.The designs are, frankly, not for everyone.



Diet Coke re-upped the effort yesterday with a video of model Daisy Lowe appearing in body paint that replicates the bottles’ tattoos (video below is safe for work).

Gaultier is the latest in a string of designers to collaborate with Coca-Cola, The Drum reports. Since 2003 Karl Lagerfeld, Roberto Cavalli, Matthew Williamson and Marni have all contributed designs.

Gaultier made three bottles, each inspired by old-school sailor tattoos. It’s not clear what the connection with soda is. But the change-up is so weird — for a brand focused on happiness, wholesomeness and Santa Claus — that it’s difficult to ignore. Perhaps that’s the point:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Lowe’s tattoos were done by 3D Video Projection Mapping in the London studios of LCI Productions.

Here are the three bottles in the Gaultier collection:

Photo: Coca-Cola

And two cans:

Photo: Coca-Cola

Collect them all!

Photo: Coca-Cola

