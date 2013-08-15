Diet Coke Uses Dancing, Animatronic, Wooden Dolls To Convince People It's Healthy [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:
Coca-Cola has a new campaign insisting that its sodas are healthy. This includes newspaper ads and also a new Diet Coke commercial. Watch the strange video, starring animatronic wooden puppets doing jumping jacks, that leads the “Happiness is Movement” campaign.
There’s now an online BuzzFeed clock that features a listicle for every second of the day. This branded endeavour was brought to you by Pepsi Next.
The Brand Union redid Absolut’s flavored vodka packaging.
Womensforum.com is expanding its advertising opportunities for brand marketers — from native ads to mobile apps.
Hotels.com is looking for a new ad agency. Y&R Chicago currently has the account.
Gotham’s Reid Miller is leaving the shop after four years as GCD/managing partner to go to TAXI as an ECD.
Millennial Media bought Jumptap for $US193 million.
