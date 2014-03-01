Diet Coke Is Targeting San Francisco Techies With Tone Deaf Ads

Diet Coke is trying to position itself as the elixir that powers Silicon Valley’s start-up dreams. In a new series of outdoor ads posted in several locations across San Francisco, the soda brand appeals to aspirational techies with jargon-laden messages like the following:

You moved to San Francisco with a crowd-funded website, a dad-funded hatchback and a no-funded bank account. You’re on Diet Coke.

Business Insider’s Senior West Coast Tech Editor Karyne Levy snapped these photos in SOMA, which is near our new S.F. office:

According to SFist, the ads have also been spotted in Duboce Triangle, the Mission, and downtown San Francisco.

The “You’re On” tagline continues a recent campaign to present Diet Coke as an energy boost to successful people on the move and was used in an ad made earlier this month starring Taylor Swift:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.