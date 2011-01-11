WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Diet Coke & Mentos Guys Are Sharing Their Viral Secrets

Fritz Grobe dropped out of Yale and Stephen Voltz ditched his trial lawyer career of 20 years to pursue their true love of becoming performers.



Hate reading? Then watch our Skype interview with the Diet Coke & Mentos Guys HERE >>

The two met at a performance workshop with renowned clown Avner Eisenberg. Six years later, the duo struck gold with their “Extreme Diet Coke & Mentos Experiments” which became, as they call it, “the first viral video to make money right out of the gate.”

Combining the two elements of Diet Coke and Mentos can be traced back to the 1980s; so a video of just one Mentos dropped into a bottle of Diet Coke wasn’t going to attract a lot of views. Instead, Fritz and Stephen spent six months playing around with the volcanic combination and came up with an elaborate performance inspired by the Bellagio fountains.

Instead of throwing the video up on YouTube, the two discovered Revver – the now-defunct video site that split ad revenue 50/50 with its content creators. At its peak, the video received around 25 million views – in one day.

Since the video’s upload, Fritz and Stephen, also known as Eepy Bird, have made different videos sponsored by Disney, Office Max, and, who else, Coca-Cola and Mentos. They’re in talks with YouTube to become a partner and take part in revenue sharing with the site.

Today, the duo is working together on a dozen different new experiments, and they’re also consulting and working on a book that shares their viral recipe.

