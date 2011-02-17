MOVE OVER American Apparel: Diesel Has Smutty "Kneepad" Ad Promotion

Being avid followers of American Apparel’s descent into pornography, we were surprised to find that the vertically-integrated failing brand is not the only peddler of soft-core pornography in pursuit of clothing sales.



The jeans brand Diesel’s Indian branch is now offering a “spoof sex toy” offer with any purchase over $150.

The Knee-J is a leather-esque kneepad whose package indicates “Knee Jerk Reactions Guaranteed.”

Nothing says classy brand like fake leather sex accoutrements! And yet — sales apparently skyrocketed 40%.

[h/t copyranter] [via]

