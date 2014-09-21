Firefighter Dies After Being Shocked By A Power Line During The Ice Bucket Challenge

One of four Kentucky firefighters injured while helping a school band complete the ALS “ice bucket challenge” has died a month after being shocked by a power line.

The Daily News reports, “41-year-old fire captain Tony Grider died Saturday. Grider was a captain with the department on Aug. 21. He and 22-year-old firefighter Simon Quinn were on the fire truck’s ladder when it got too close to a power line after dumping water on Campbellsville University’s marching band in the charity stunt to raise awareness for the disease ALS.”

You can read the Daily News’ full report here.

