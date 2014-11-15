MTV Star Diem Brown Dead At 32

instagram.com/diembrown MTV reality Diem Brown has been fighting cancer for a decade.

MTV reality star Diem Brown, who rose to fame on “Real World/Road Rules Challenge,” died Friday morning in New York City surrounded by loved ones after a long battle with cancer. She was just 32.

Brown first battled ovarian cancer in 2003, at age 23, and suffered a recurrence in 2012. Last month, she revealed the news that the cancer that had been found in her stomach and colon and had spread to her liver and lymph nodes.

Despite her brutal battle, Brown always remained extremely positive and documented her journey on Instagram for her nearly 145,000 followers.

In her Instagram bio, Brown wrote: “God keeps testing my strength, MTV gave me a platform & my heart found it’s calling MedGift.com.”

Just three days ago, Brown was still fighting for her life, asking for prayers and advice:

Need tons of prayers, advice, support and outreach. I’m not taking no for an answer. Alicia Quarles will take medical advice. Contact her. We know there is hope and help. We need you. A photo posted by Diem Brown (@diembrown) on Nov 11, 2014 at 11:42am PST

“I want people to know that the fight is worth it,” she told People in October. “And that’s something that’s so important for me.”

“It’s my personal perspective that you live as hard and as vigorously as you can,” she said last month. “My goals are something I believe in, because I believe I’m going to make it. I’m going to have a family and get married and the whole American, 2½ kids, white-picket fence dream. It’s something that’s really important to me, because it means a long-term future.”

