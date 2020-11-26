Tributes from across the world of soccer are flooding in for Diego Maradona, who has died at the age of 60

Getty/Jean-Yves Ruszniewski Diego Maradona.

Tributes from across the world of soccer are pouring in for Diego Maradona, who has died aged 60.

“By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time,” tweeted the former England international Gary Lineker.

“What sad news. I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend,” said Brazil icon Pele. “One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky.”

Napoli, the club at which Maradona spent the majority of his career, said: “What words can we use for pain like the one we are experiencing? Now is the time for tears.”

Argentina president Alberto Fernandez has announced that there will now be three days of national mourning.

The Argentine is reported to have suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in Tigre, Buenos Aires, on Wednesday, where he had been recovering from brain surgery.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest ever to play the sport, former teammates, clubs, and opponents have taken to Twitter to pay their respect.

Lineker played for England against Maradona’s Argentina in the quarterfinal of the 1986 World Cup, where the former Napoli forward scored twice in a 2-1 win.

Maradona’s first goal on the day was scored by a deliberate handball, later known as the “Hand of God,” while his second, which saw him dribble past five England players, was voted the “Goal of the Century” in 2002.

“After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God,” Lineker added.

Pele, another of the game’s greats, said: “What sad news. I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend. There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky.”

FC Barcelona, a team Maradona scored 38 goals for between 1982 and 1984, tweeted: “Thank you for everything, Diego.

“FC Barcelona expresses its deepest condolences regarding the death of Diego Armando Maradona, a player for our club and an icon of world football. Rest in peace Diego.”

Napoli, the club at which Maradona spent the majority of his career and where he won two Serie A titles, said: “Everyone expects our words. But what words can we use for pain like the one we are experiencing? Now is the time for tears. Then there will be the time for words. Diego.”

Per Sempre ????

Boca Juniors, Argentina’s biggest soccer team â€” who Maradona played more than 70 games for â€” paid tribute to him with the words: “Eternal thanks. Eternal Diego.”

River Plate, Boca’s biggest rival, also joined the tributes, tweeting a photo of the star captioned: “1960 to infinity.”

Maradona suffered a well documented battle with drug and alcohol addiction throughout his life, leading to him experience numerous health problems including hepatitis and internal bleeding caused by a hernia in the stomach.

In November, he underwent surgery on a blood clot on his brain, which is usually caused by traumatic head injuries such as a fall or bang to the head.

Following Maradona’s death Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez has announced that there will now be three days of national mourning.

