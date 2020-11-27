One picture from every year of Diego Maradona's iconic career as one of soccer's greatest ever stars

- Diego Maradona, one of soccer’s greatest ever players, died aged 60 on Wednesday.
- A World Cup winner with Argentina and legend for Italian side Naples, Maradona enjoyed a sensational yet controversial playing career, marred by numerous drugs bans.
- Insider has chronicled his life on the pitch from start to finish with one iconic photo from each year of his two-decade long career.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Maradona (right) made his professional debut for Argentinos Juniors in on October 20 1976, just 10 days before his 16th birthday.
He became a regular for the club in 1977, playing 49 times and scoring 19.
In his third term at Argentinos, he became the youngest top scorer in history of the Argentine Primera Division, finishing the season with 22 goals.
In 1979, Maradona scored his first ever goal for Argentina in a match against Scotland at Hampden Park.
1980 was his final season at Argentinos. He scored 43 times in 45 games…
Form that earned him a move to Boca Juniors in 1981, where he immediately guided the team to the Primera Division Metropolitano title.
After just one season at Boca, FC Barcelona paid a world record fee of $US3 million to bring Maradona to the Camp Nou.
He spent two seasons with Barca, however was unable to clinch the La Liga title despite his impressive displays.
Maradona then moved to Napoli in 1984 for another world record fee of $US5 million.
In his first season at the Stadio San Paolo, he was voted Serie A’s Player of the Year as Napoli finished 8th.
1986 saw Maradona lift the World Cup with Argentina. His two goals against England in the quarterfinal — one of which would later be known as the “Hand of God” — are two of soccer’s most famous ever.
A year later, Maradona guided Napoli to its first ever Scudetto, earning him legendary status at the club and in the city of Naples.
He couldn’t do the same in 1988, but still finished as Serie A’s top scorer.
In 1989, Maradona and Napoli won the UEFA Cup (now the Europa League), beating Stuttgart 5-4 in a thrilling two-leg final.
More silverware followed for player and club in 1990 — this time a second Serie A title. Napoli haven’t won another since.
Maradona went from hero to zero however in 1991. After failing a drugs test for cocaine, he was banned for 15 months and never played for Napoli again.
He returned to the field in 1992, this time for Spain’s Sevilla, where he played for just one season.
He returned to Argentina in 1993 to play for Newell’s Old Boys — the boyhood club of Lionel Messi. Despite playing just one season, he is still seen as a legend at the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa.
In 1994, he was sent home from the World Cup and was suspended for another 15 months for cocaine use.
After which in 1995, he returned to former club Boca, where he would see out the rest of his playing days.
He officially retired from professional soccer on October 30 1997, the day of his 37th birthday.
“If I die, I want to be born again and I want to be a footballer. And I want to be Diego Armando Maradona again. I’m a player who’s given people joy and that’s enough for me, it’s more than enough.”
Read more:
Diego Maradona once said he hated ‘everything’ from the US, and called President George W. Bush ‘human trash’
Diego Maradona’s career defining performance at the 1986 World Cup was a symbolic revenge for Britain’s war with Argentina, and made him a ‘god’ back home
Tributes from across the world of soccer are flooding in for Diego Maradona, who has died at the age of 60
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.