One picture from every year of Diego Maradona's iconic career as one of soccer's greatest ever stars

GettyDiego Maradona died aged 60 on Wednesday.
  • Diego Maradona, one of soccer’s greatest ever players, died aged 60 on Wednesday.
  • A World Cup winner with Argentina and legend for Italian side Naples, Maradona enjoyed a sensational yet controversial playing career, marred by numerous drugs bans.
  • Insider has chronicled his life on the pitch from start to finish with one iconic photo from each year of his two-decade long career.
Maradona (right) made his professional debut for Argentinos Juniors in on October 20 1976, just 10 days before his 16th birthday.

Getty/El Grafico

He became a regular for the club in 1977, playing 49 times and scoring 19.

Getty

In his third term at Argentinos, he became the youngest top scorer in history of the Argentine Primera Division, finishing the season with 22 goals.

Getty/Popperfoto

In 1979, Maradona scored his first ever goal for Argentina in a match against Scotland at Hampden Park.

Getty/Mark Leech/Offside

1980 was his final season at Argentinos. He scored 43 times in 45 games…

Getty/Leo Mason

Form that earned him a move to Boca Juniors in 1981, where he immediately guided the team to the Primera Division Metropolitano title.

Getty/Horacio Villalobos

After just one season at Boca, FC Barcelona paid a world record fee of $US3 million to bring Maradona to the Camp Nou.

Getty/Sigfrid Casals

He spent two seasons with Barca, however was unable to clinch the La Liga title despite his impressive displays.

Getty/VI Images

Maradona then moved to Napoli in 1984 for another world record fee of $US5 million.

Getty/Stefano Montesi

In his first season at the Stadio San Paolo, he was voted Serie A’s Player of the Year as Napoli finished 8th.

Getty/Stefano Montesi

1986 saw Maradona lift the World Cup with Argentina. His two goals against England in the quarterfinal — one of which would later be known as the “Hand of God” — are two of soccer’s most famous ever.

Getty/El Grafico

A year later, Maradona guided Napoli to its first ever Scudetto, earning him legendary status at the club and in the city of Naples.

Getty/Etsuo Hara

He couldn’t do the same in 1988, but still finished as Serie A’s top scorer.

Getty/David Cannon

In 1989, Maradona and Napoli won the UEFA Cup (now the Europa League), beating Stuttgart 5-4 in a thrilling two-leg final.

Getty/Alessandro Sabattini

More silverware followed for player and club in 1990 — this time a second Serie A title. Napoli haven’t won another since.

Getty/Alessandro Sabattini

Maradona went from hero to zero however in 1991. After failing a drugs test for cocaine, he was banned for 15 months and never played for Napoli again.

Getty/Rafael Wollmann

He returned to the field in 1992, this time for Spain’s Sevilla, where he played for just one season.

Getty/Chris Cole

He returned to Argentina in 1993 to play for Newell’s Old Boys — the boyhood club of Lionel Messi. Despite playing just one season, he is still seen as a legend at the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa.

Twitter/Golazo

In 1994, he was sent home from the World Cup and was suspended for another 15 months for cocaine use.

Getty/Daniel Garcia

After which in 1995, he returned to former club Boca, where he would see out the rest of his playing days.

Getty/AFP

He officially retired from professional soccer on October 30 1997, the day of his 37th birthday.

Getty/Daniel Garcia

“If I die, I want to be born again and I want to be a footballer. And I want to be Diego Armando Maradona again. I’m a player who’s given people joy and that’s enough for me, it’s more than enough.”

Getty/El Grafico

