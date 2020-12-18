Diego Maradona can't be cremated until multiple paternity suits are settled and his DNA is no longer needed for tests

Getty/Jam Media Diego Maradona.

Diego Maradona’s body can’t be cremated until multiple paternity suits are settled and his DNA is no longer needed for tests, an Argentine court has ruled.

Maradona has five recognised children and six with filiation requests, all of whom are part of a complex inheritance process.

Maradona’s estate includes jewels, land, prestigious properties as well as image rights contracts that remain in effect despite his death, according to Corriere della Sera.

Maradona died of a heart attack aged 60 last month and was buried in a cemetery just outside of Buenos Aires on November 26.

He left behind five recognised children who are part of a complex inheritance process, alongside six others with filiation requests.

One of those six is 25-year-old Magali Gil, who says it is her “universal right” to find out if Maradona is her biological father or not.

The ruling from the National Court of First Instance in Civil Matters No. 56 said: “Ms. Gil requests that a study be carried out and that for this purpose the acting prosecutor’s office send a DNA sample.”

Reuters previously reported that DNA samples of the late soccer icon already exist, however the court says his body “must be conserved” until all the necessary forensic tests have been carried out.

Maradona’s recognised children are Diego Junior, 34, Jana, 23, Dalma, 32, Gianinna, 30 and Diego Fernando, seven.

Alongside Gil, his rumoured offspring include Cuban trio Joana, Lu, and Javielito, who were born after Maradona moved to the island in 2000, and 19-year-old Santiago Lara.

Maradona’s estate includes “jewels, land, prestigious properties including an entire building and several apartments in the centre of Buenos Aires” as well as “investments in Cuba and Italy” and “image rights contracts” that remain in effect despite his death, according to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

