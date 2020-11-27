Diego Maradona once said he hated 'everything' from the US, and called President George W. Bush 'human trash'

Getty Images Maradona protesting a visit by George W. Bush to Argentina.

Diego Maradona once said he hated everything from the United States and that George Bush was “human trash.”

The Argentine soccer legend, who died of a heart attack aged 60 on Wednesday, was a supporter of both Hugo Chavez, the former socialist president of Venezuela, and Fidel Castro.

At an anti-Bush protest in Argentina in 2005, he also wore a “Stop Bush” t-shirt that had the “s” in “Bush” replaced by a swastika.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Diego Maradona once said he hated everything from the United States and, on another occasion, called President George W. Bush “human trash.”

Speaking in 2007 to Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, Maradona discussed his own personal belief in socialism, and denounced the US.

“I hate everything that comes from the United States. I hate it with all my strength,” he said.

“I believe in Chavez, I am Chavista. Everything Fidel [Castro] does, everything Chavez does for me is the best,” the Argentine soccer legend, who died of a heart attack aged 60 on Wednesday, said.

Chavez was the president of Venezuela between 1999 and his death in 2013.

Two years prior in 2005, Maradona had protested against George W. Bush during the president’s tour of Latin America shortly after being elected for a second term in the White House.

Maradona wore a “Stop Bush” t-shirt that had the “s” in “Bush” replaced by a swastika during a march in the coastal city of Mar del Plata, where he also announced, according to The Guardian: “I’m proud as an Argentine to repudiate the presence of this human trash, George Bush.”

Getty Images Maradona with the t-shirt mentioned above.

Maradona’s anti-Bush sentiment was replicated widely across Argentina at the time, with many of the country’s citizens angry at his push for free trade across the Americas.

“We are marching against the creation of a free trade region in the Americas, against the repayment of the foreign debt and against the militarization of Latin America,” said Argentinian economist Julio Gambina at the same protest.

Chavez, also at the protest, added: “Every one of us has brought an a shovel, an undertaker’s shovel, because here in Mar del Plata is the tomb of [the deal].”

Maradona was not shy in sharing his political beliefs, also demonizing the Catholic church, and publicly backing Palestinian nationhood.

Argentina has entered three days of mourning following the death of Maradona.

The former Napoli and FC Barcelona star’s coffin is currently being displayed at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires, with over one million people expected to visit.

Read more:

Diego Maradona’s career defining performance at the 1986 World Cup was a symbolic revenge for Britain’s war with Argentina, and made him a ‘god’ back home

Beyond soccer, here are some of the political causes, leaders, and movements Diego Maradona supported in his life

Tributes from across the world of soccer are flooding in for Diego Maradona, who has died at the age of 60

Diego Maradona once told Pope John Paul II to sell the gold ceilings at the Vatican if he wanted to help the poor

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.