Dutch Election Hopeful Is So Good At Quiz Shows He's Been Named The 'Quiz King'

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Diederik Samsom, the 41-year-old leader of Holland’s centre left Labour Party, is looking like a real candidate for the next Prime Minister in today’s election.That’s probably a good thing for the eurozone — he seems to be a charismatic leader and extremely weary of euro-radicals.



But there’s Samson has another factor that we feel will make him a great leader — his remarkable intelligence.

A trained nuclear physicist, Samson has a neat habit of winning Dutch quiz shows.

He won “The National News Quiz” in both 2005 and 2006, and then in 2008 won the “The National IQ Test” (with a Mensa-worthy IQ of 136) and the “The Big History Quiz.” He was so successful that Dutch press began calling him the “Quiz King”, and he reportedly only stopped competing after his wife told him he had proved his point.

No wonder he’s talking so much sense about austerity.

