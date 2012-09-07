'FINANCIAL MARKETS CHEER THE DEATH OF THE BUNDESBANK'

Photo: Die Welt

That’s the latest headline from the German newspaper Die Welt (via Google Translate).Mario Draghi said in the Q&A today at the ECB meeting that “there was one dissenting view” on the bond-buying plan and he told the reporter who asked the question that “it’s up to you to guess.”



Sure enough, the German Bundesbank released a statement after Mario Draghi’s press conference that said Buba president Jens Weidmann continues to stand opposed to the central bank buying sovereign bonds.

Die Welt’s lede: “ECB President Draghi breaks with brazen principles of German monetary policy. The central bank is pumping unlimited money in the bond markets. Stock markets cheer – for Germany, the nightmare begins.”

Read the article at Die Welt >

ALSO: JPMorgan: The ECB May Have To Engineer A Massive Debt Renegotation And Take Huge Losses >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.