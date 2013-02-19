'Die Hard' Blasts Past 'Safe Haven'—Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

Photo: Fox

Yippee ki yay! The “Die Hard” franchise is still alive.



In a Valentine’s Day weekend where it was thought another Nicholas Sparks film would rule the box office, Bruce Willis’ return in a fifth “Die Hard” instalment easily pushed ahead of romance “Safe Haven” after Valentine’s Day.

The earnings for “A Good Day to Die Hard” aren’t as strong as 2007’s “Live Free or Die Hard” ($33.4 million); however, it did earn more than “Die Hard: With a Vengeance” which opened to $22 million in 1995.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. hopes to make the next “Twilight” franchise with book adaptation “Beautiful Creatures” falls flat.

With four new films out this week, three films fall from the top 10. Jessica Chastain’s horror flick “Mama,” “Argo,” and “Django Unchained” finally bow out.

Here are this week’s winners and losers in Hollywood:

10. “Zero Dark 30” remains one of two Oscar contenders in the box-office top 10 with $3.1 million. In nine weeks, the Bin Laden film has just crossed the $100 million mark worldwide.

9. Though it dropped four spots, Jeremy Renner’s “Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters” remains in the top 10 after four weeks earning another $3.5 million. The film is earning double its U.S. earnings overseas, bringing it to $150.9 million worldwide.

8. “Silver Linings Playbook” may have also dropped four spots, but its the only other Oscar contender still in the top 10 only dropping 5 per cent in sales with $6 million.

7. “Side Effects” with Rooney Mara and Channing Tatum narrowly edges out “SLP” with $6.3 million in week two.

6. “Beautiful Creatures” does not deliver “Twilight”-like earnings for Warner Bros. And, that’s not a surprise. The film didn’t have the star power of the previous teen romance nor the fan gathering of “Hunger Games” or the Stephanie Myers vampire romance. Rather, the book adaptation earned an underwhelming $10 million. It was estimated to earn closer to $15 million while costing $60 million to produce the film.

5. Summit’s twist on the classic zombie film, “Warm Bodies,” continues to perform well at the box office with another $9 million at theatres. The movie has now earned $67.9 million in three weeks.

4. With no other kid films out, “Escape From Planet Earth” earns $16 million for Weinstein Company. The film cost an estimated $40 million to produce.

3. Josh Duhamel and Julianne Hough fail to take the box-office weekend with Nicholas Sparks’ “Safe Haven.” Though the film beat out “Die Hard” Valentine’s Day, the film earned $21.4 million for the entire weekend. Compared to previous Sparks’ adaptations, the film has the third highest opening behind “Dear John” and “The Lucky One.” (No, “The Notebook” didn’t have one of the top openings with $13.5 million. Only after its popularity did it pick up to earn $115.6 million worldwide.)

2. Melissa McCarthy and Jason Bateman nearly stole the weekend again in “Identity Thief” with $23.4 million. The comedy has now double its estimated budget earning $71 million worldwide.

1. Despite a 16 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and negative reviews from critics, “A Good Day to Die Hard” wins the weekend with $25 million.

