Check Out This Video Of The Flying Japanese Tackle That Cost A Major Soccer Star His Shot At The World Cup

The Ivory Coast’s Didier Drogba will now miss the World Cup after having his arm fractured in a tackle during a friendly against Japan, according to Oliver Kay of The Times.
The tackle by Tulio Tanaka will significantly impact the Ivory Coast’s chances of progressing, especially in a difficult group with Portugal and Brazil.
The tackle, from Yahoo’s Dirty Tackle blog:
