Check Out This Video Of The Flying Japanese Tackle That Cost A Major Soccer Star His Shot At The World Cup

The Ivory Coast’s Didier Drogba will now miss the World Cup after having his arm fractured in a tackle during a friendly against Japan, according to Oliver Kay of The Times.



The tackle by Tulio Tanaka will significantly impact the Ivory Coast’s chances of progressing, especially in a difficult group with Portugal and Brazil.

The tackle, from Yahoo’s Dirty Tackle blog:



And Don’t Forget To Check Out Our Preview Of All 32 Teams In The World Cup >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.