The Player Who Won Chelsea The Champions League Is Leaving The Team, Probably For China

Photo: @TelegraphSport

Didier Drogba, the striker who converted Chelsea’s winning penalty kick in last weekend’s Champions League final against Bayern Munich, has announced that he’s leaving the team immediately.In eight seasons with the team, Drogba scored 157 goals in all competitions — none more important than his final penalty kick on Saturday.



There’s speculation that Drogba might return to France, where he began his career, but according to the Daily Telegraph he’s on his way to China. Shanghai Shenhua’s owner Zhu Jun is ready to roll out the red carpet for Drogba, just as he did for former Chelsea striker Nicolas Anelka last December.

If Drogba has any interest in coaching as a future career, Shenhua would be a good place to go. The team made Anelka a player-coach after firing the head coach just a few games into the season.

Apparently Drogba still had time to carry the Olympic torch this morning in Swindon, England, before his inevitable departure from the country.

(via The Daily Telegraph)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.