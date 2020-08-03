DiDi is extending its parcel delivery service to Sydney, after launching in Melbourne and Perth

Image: Didi

DiDi has brought its delivery service to Sydney.

The rideshare company initially launched its service in Melbourne and Perth.

The contact-free delivery service has fares starting from $8.90.

Sydney is the latest city to get Didi’s contact-free delivery service.

The rideshare company launched the delivery service in the NSW capital after rolling it out across Melbourne and Perth. It allows DiDi users to deliver items around the city.

Didi’s service offers contactless kerbside delivery, instant quotes and parcel tracking, with fares starting from $8.90.

To use the serive, users enter the drop off location and choose Didi Delivery to get a cost quote. If they are organising a pick up from a different place than where they are located, they have to enter that location in manually.

For contactless kerbside pickup, users have to meet the Didi driver at the kerbside and put the parcel in the car themselves.

Once the parcel is delivered, the delivery fee will be charged in the app.

DiDi’s Melbourne data found that its delivery service has been used mostly to shuttle parcels and personal items like mobile phones, clothing and tools. But people in Melbourne have also been delivering items like food, documents, groceries, flowers and online purchases.

DiDi Australia General Manager Lyn Ma said in a statement the company wanted to give communities another way to stay connected while still prioritising health and safety.

“We hope that DiDi Delivery can also provide consumers and businesses a quick, convenient and cost-effective solution to sending parcels,” Ma said.

“The launch of DiDi Delivery in Sydney will also provide driver-partners with an additional avenue to earn. Our data shows that the peak times for delivery occur during low-peak hours for ridesharing, allowing drivers using the DiDi platform a more consistent supply of trips.”

In all cities except Melbourne, only three passengers are allowed on DiDi Express and Care services, while five people are allowed on DiDi Max.

In Melbourne, there is a two-person limit in Didi Express and a four-person limit in a Didi Max, with face masks being mandatory.

Other rideshare companies have launched parcel delivery services including Ola and Uber’s parcel delivery pilot in Melbourne. Taxi service 13 cabs also entered the parcel delivery scene, with its 13 things service.

DiDi’s extension of its parcel delivery service comes after the company announced it is launching in 20 more locations around Australia, including Adelaide, Canberra, Wollongong and Mackay.

