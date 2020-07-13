Didi is launching in 20 more locations in August, including Adelaide and Canberra

Didi is coming to more cities. Image: Supplied

Didi is launching in 20 more destinations in Australia.

These include Adelaide, Canberra, Wollongong and Mackay.

It comes after Didi experienced a drop in the number of trips amid stay-at-home restrictions when the coronavirus pandemic first hit.

Rideshare company Didi is expanding its reach across Australia and ramping up competition against the likes of Uber and Ola.

The Chinese-based company is launching in 20 new destinations on August 10. Its new expansion will see Didi cover more areas including Adelaide, Ballarat, Bendigo, Bunbury, Bundaberg, Busselton, Cairns, Canberra – Queanbeyan, the Central Coast in NSW, Coffs Harbour, Gladstone – Tannum Sands, Mackay, Hervey Bay, Port Macquarie, Rockhampton, Shepparton – Mooroopna, Toowoomba, Townsville, Wagga Wagga and Wollongong.

Didi first launched in Geelong in 2018 and has been steadily expanding its reach in Australia, adding Melbourne, Newcastle, Perth, Brisbane, the Gold and Sunshine Coasts as well as Sydney to its lineup.

In February, Roy Morgan research found that while most Australians use Uber, fellow rideshare companies such as Ola and Didi have gained significant market shares. The research inspected Australians over 18 who used a rideshare company in the last three months, with 93% using Uber, 20% hailing Ola and 14% catching a ride with Didi – with some using all three.

“This is a significant milestone for DiDi Australia, while our entry into 20 new Australian cities ensures we are well positioned as the clear challenger to the market leader,” Didi Australia General Manager Lyn Ma said in a statement.

“With this launch, we make our safe, reliable and value-for-money rideshare accessible to more Australians and importantly give more drivers the ability to drive on our industry-leading service fees and maximise their owning potential during a difficult time.”

Didi is also wooing new drivers who sign up and are approved before August 10, with a 0% service fee until September 6. Those who sign up and are approved after August 10 get a 5% service fee.

The rideshare company has around 75,000 active drivers and more than 1.5 million active riders. However, when the coronavirus pandemic set in and stay-at-home orders were imposed, it experienced a drop in the number of trips. Didi then cut its service fees to 5% between March 23 and June 9.

The company has since seen the number of trips ramp up again as restrictions have eased, particularly in Queensland and Western Australia.

