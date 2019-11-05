Chinese ridesharing company Didi is continuing its Aussie push in Perth, but Sydney isn't in its 'short-term strategy'

Rideshare company Didi has launched in Perth. Photo: iStock

Didi, the Chinese ridesharing company, has now launched in Perth.

It comes after DiDi rolled out its service in Melbourne, Geelong, Newcastle, Brisbane, the Gold Coast, and the Sunshine Coast.

The company still hasn’t launched in Sydney, as it is not part of Didi’s “short-term strategy”.

Perth is the next Aussie city to get Chinese ridesharing service Didi.

The service will be available in Perth’s suburban areas, from Two Rocks to Mandurah and out east to Mundaring, The West reported.

And it’s set to rival Uber and Ola which are already operating in Perth.

Didi, formally known as Didi Chuxing and is considered the ‘Uber of China’, is already available in Melbourne, Geelong, Newcastle and Brisbane.

It also launched in the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast in September, with Didi spokesperson Dan Jordan saying at the time that it is “on average about 10 per cent more affordable than the other ride sharing services.”

But it still has no immediate plans to head over to Sydney.

In September, Jordan told Business Insider Australia, “Launching in Sydney isn’t part of our short-term strategy, however, we ultimately look forward to bringing our rideshare service to the Sydney market, where we have seen a need for a safe, reliable and value-for-money rideshare service.”

It looks like Didi is happy to roll out basically everywhere else in Australia.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.