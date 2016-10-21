Didi, a key player in Asia's ride-hailing market, says it's 'definitely going global'

Didi Chuxing, a Chinese ride-hailing giant that bought out Uber’s operations in China earlier this year, is eyeing a global expansion, according to a Bloomberg report published on Thursday.

Didi president Jean Liu said the company is “definitely” broadening its reach. She made the comments on Thursday at Vanity Fair’s 2016 New Establishment Summit in San Francisco.

Speaking about the significance of capitalising on all areas of the competitive ride-hailing market, Liu said Didi is “a big sponsor and a big believer in local players. If there are no existing local players, we’ll go there by ourselves. We will play a global game.”

Last year, Didi invested in Ola, India’s largest car-hailing company and was part of a group of investors that poured $350 million into Southeast Asia-focused Grab. Both Ola and Grab are competitors of Uber in Asia.

Didi is now valued at about $36 billion.

