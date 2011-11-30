Diddy's Son Will Play Football At UCLA Next Year

Photo: Getty Images

Diddy’s son, Justin Combs, committed to UCLA today, just a day after Rick Neuheisel was fired.But Combs said his “love for UCLA is so strong,” he’s not worried about the fact the UCLA currently doesn’t even have a head coach, according to Scout.com.



Combs is currently a senior at a prep school in Upstate New York, and plays cornerback.

Looks like we’ll be seeing Diddy at some UCLA games next year.

