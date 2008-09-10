Diddy Whines About Cost of Gassing Up Jet He Doesn't Own

Oh, no, he Diddyn’t!



Last week, Diddy complained on his video blog that high gas prices have forced him to abandon his private jet and (gasp!) fly commercial. Then he asked his pals in Saudi Arabia and “all the countries that have oil” to send him some oil for his jet.

One problem: Diddy doesn’t own a jet.

Is this the latest status symbol: complaining about financial sacrifices you’re not making?

PalmBeachPost.com: When rap mogul Sean Diddy Combs told the world via video that he quit flying in his private jet because fuel’s too darn expensive, dude forgot to level with his peeps.

There is no private jet!

A thorough review of federal records shows that no plane in this country is registered to a Sean Combs or any of the part-time Miami Beach resident’s numerous companies, including clothier Sean John and his music company, Bad Boy Entertainment.

One private aviation source scoffed: “It’s my jet this, my jet that. I have list of every plane with the name of the owner, and he’s not on it.”…

The hip-hopper’s publicist in New York said Combs, 38, swears Combs is the fractional owner of a NetJets plane.

Fractional owner of a NetJets plane–so that’s what he meant. Diddy’s video, which will no doubt become even more popular now, below.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.