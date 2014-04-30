Diddy Is Serious About Buying The Clippers

Aly Weisman
Diddy basketball gameMike Coppola/Getty Images

Immediately following a nuclear press conference in which NBA commissioner Adam Silver banned Clippers owner Donald Silver for life, forcingthe sale of the Clippers, Diddy says he wants in.

The rapper tweeted to his 9.65 million followers:

After the hashtage went viral, there were those who supported Diddy:



But many in the Twitterverse remain sceptical, especially after Diddy’s $200 million offer for FuseTV was outbid this month by his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez’s $226 million winning bid.: