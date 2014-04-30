Diddy Is Serious About Buying The Clippers

Immediately following a nuclear press conference in which NBA commissioner Adam Silver banned Clippers owner Donald Silver for life, forcingthe sale of the Clippers, Diddy says he wants in.

The rapper tweeted to his 9.65 million followers:

I will always be a Knicks fan, but I am a business man. #DiddyBuyTheClippers #NameYourPrice

— Diddy (@iamdiddy) April 29, 2014

After the hashtage went viral, there were those who supported Diddy:







#DiddyBuyTheClippers sheesh these moguls are getting it!!! Power move in the making I’m sure

— CJ Washington (@CJ_Washington14) April 29, 2014

It wouldnt be a bad idea if Sean Combs/ Puff Daddy/ Puffy/ P.Diddy/@iamdiddy bought the @LAClippers. Just saying. Hehe. #DiddyBuyTheClippers

— Clayton De Souza (@cdesouza39) April 29, 2014

It’s good to see we have positive brothers with money that’s willing to step up and make a positive statement #DiddyBuyTheClippers

— Wydale Cuffie (@wydiggity) April 29, 2014

But many in the Twitterverse remain sceptical, especially after Diddy's $200 million offer for FuseTV was outbid this month by his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez's $226 million winning bid.:









Diddy couldn’t afford Fuse, how’s he gonna afford the Clippers? #DiddyBuyTheClippers

— Mark Graham (@unclegrambo) April 29, 2014