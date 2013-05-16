Diddy Tweets He Has Joined The Cast Of 'Downton Abbey'

Aly Weisman

On Wednesday, Diddy tweeted some surprising news to his nearly 8.7 million followers — that he has joined the cast of “Downton Abbey.”

We’re not sure if the musician is pulling our leg and no news outlets have confirmed the casting,  but he sure does seem excited:

Diddy made sure to hammer home the point with his new Twitter background:

Diddy Twitter Downton Abbey

