Diddy Tweets He Has Joined The Cast Of 'Downton Abbey'

On Wednesday, Diddy tweeted some surprising news to his nearly 8.7 million followers — that he has joined the cast of “Downton Abbey.”



We’re not sure if the musician is pulling our leg and no news outlets have confirmed the casting, but he sure does seem excited:

MY BIG NEWS: So happy to announce that Im a series regular on DOWNTON ABBEY-my favourite show+i’ll be debuting a sneak peek tonight 12am PST! — Diddy (@iamdiddy) May 15, 2013

I have to admit that Downton Abbey is one of my favourite shows- and thats why Im so excited today @downtonabbey — Diddy (@iamdiddy) May 15, 2013I’m going to be making a big announcement in the next hour-im excited for yall to hear!

Diddy made sure to hammer home the point with his new Twitter background:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.