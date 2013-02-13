Diddy Tattooed New York Magazine's Logo On His Body [THE BRIEF]

Diddy’s Instagram tattoo announcement.

Photo: Instagram @iamdiddy

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:Sean “Diddy” Combs Instagrammed a photo of his new tattoo, New York Magazine’s logo scrawled on his arm. @NYMag tweeted back, “We’re flattered.” Ad Age guesses that there was “no licensing fee, presumably, to use the logo.” This isn’t the first time people have tattooed company logos on their body, but hopefully NYMag won’t see the same fate as many 90’s dot-coms that people did “skinvertising” for.



Twitter is expanding its advertising business — the social network is getting ready to launch its ad API.

1-800-Flowers.com is investing big on Facebook mobile ads to get people to buy Valentine’s Day flowers.

Online marketing firm Yodle announced its growth in 2012, which includes revenues of more than $130 and 50 per cent growth since 2011.

Laurence Velcoff joined DDB as a brand planning director after serving as Wendy’s planning director at Publicis Kaplan Thaler.

Dan Donovan has been promoted from creative director at CP+B (for the Microsoft account) to executive creative director across many accounts.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

20 Ads That Changed How We Think About Race In America

Twitter, Amex Launch Pay-By-Tweet Service

The 21 Worst Valentine’s Day Ads Ever

These Were The 10 Most-Liked Facebook Brand Posts In January

Ann Coulter Has Hundreds Of User-Tracking Devices On Her Website Right Now

Argentina’s Government Has Imposed A Bizarre Ban On Advertising

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.