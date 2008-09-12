Diddy Responds To Jet Controversy, Admits He's Too Poor To Own Plane

After this week’s embarrassing revelation that Diddy doesn’t actually own the jet he was whining about having to spend so much money gassing up, Sean Combs is setting the record straight, via video (below), of course.



He admits he only has fractional ownership in a jet (one wing) since he’s too poor to afford the whole plane.

Earlier, we were going to make a crack about Bad Boy’s record sales not being what they used to be and that’s why Diddy really couldn’t afford a plane, let alone the gas to put in it, but he basically did that for us.

In fact, he’s not even using the video to promote the acts on his record label. Instead he sneaks in an ad for the Ciroc vodka he endorses.



See Also: Diddy Whines About Cost of Gassing Up Jet He Doesn’t Own

