Diddy Obliterates Forbes' List Of Highest-Earning Hip-Hop Artists

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Jay Z’s got 99 problems and Diddy is number one.

Forbes released its list of the highest-earning hip-hop cash cows, and it’s clear that Diddy makes way more than 50 Cent.

And he’s glad that Forbes got it right, telling the magazine, “You started learning how to count right, I see. Thank God!”

Sean Combs, AKA Puff Daddy/P.Diddy/Diddy, reeled in $US50 million in the past 12 months, thanks to his Bad Boy record label, Sean John clothing line, Blue Flame agency, and endorsement deal with Diageo’s Ciroc vodka.

The rap mogul has payed close attention to Forbes’ rankings over the years, and hasn’t always agreed with its estimates of his fortune.

In 2007, Diddy teamed up with Jay Z and 50 Cent on the track “Forbes I Get Money Billion Dollar Remix” to celebrate their inclusion on Forbes’ first-ever Hip-Hop Cash Kings list. Click to hear the brag anthem.

But when he slipped from the number-one spot in 2010, he fired shots at Forbes, rapping on a Rick Ross track:

“F— the Forbes list; let’s tell the truth, I ate more/ I got a billion, baby – time to get me eight more.”

Diddy has an estimated net worth of $580 million, so he can afford a little creative licence.

Here’s the complete list of Forbes’ Highest-Earning Hip-Hop Artists:

1. Diddy — $US50 million

2. Jay Z — $US43 million

3. Dr. Dre — $US40 million

4. Nicki Minaj — $US29 million

5. Birdman — $US21 million

6. Kanye West — $US20 million

7. Lil Wayne — $US16 million

8. Wiz Khalida — $US14 million

9. Ludacris — $US12 million

10. Pitbull — $US11 million

11. Drake — $US10.5 million

12. Snoop Lion — $US10 million

13. Eminem — $US10 million

14. Kendrick Lamar — $US9 million

15. Pharrell Williams — $US9 million

16. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis — $US9 million

17. Swizz Beats — $US8.5 million

18. Tech N9ne — $US7.5 million

19. 50 Cent — $US7 million

20. Lil Jon — $US6 million

21. Rick Ross — $US6 million

22. Mac Miller — $US6 million

23. Young Jeezy — $US6 million

24. Questlove — $US6 million

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.