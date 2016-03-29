Sean 'Diddy' Combs is opening a school in Harlem to 'build future leaders'

Sean “Diddy” Combs” is opening a charter school in Harlem this fall.

Combs, who grew up in the New York City borough, has been involved with the school’s creation for five years, but it was just publicized Monday.

The hip-hop artist talked to Steve Perry, the founder of the Capital Preparatory Magnet in Hartford, Connecticut, back in 2011 to help build the model for the Harlem school. Capital Preparatory Harlem, as the new school is known, was approved by the Board of Regents in 2014.

“Creating this school is a dream come true for me,” Combs said in a statement. “I want to impact the lives of young people in my community, and build future leaders. The first step is offering access to a quality education.”

Perry told the New York Times that it is unclear what Combs’ role in the school will be, but said, “It’s important to note it was he who inspired our team to come in and expand into New York.”

Capital Prep Harlem will open for the 2016-17 school year with 160 students in sixth and seventh grades. Officials have said that it will expand one grade per year and will eventually enroll 700 students from grades six through 12.

“Every young person should have the tools they need to succeed,” Combs continued in his statement. “All our children should be able to pursue their dreams. That is something I can impact with this school.”

The school is currently accepting applications for students and staff members at its website.

