Here's The Real Reason Diddy Tweeted About Joining 'Downton Abbey'

On Wednesday, Diddy confused his nearly 8.7 million Twitter followers after posting:



MY BIG NEWS: So happy to announce that Im a series regular on DOWNTON ABBEY-my favourite show+i’ll be debuting a sneak peek tonight 12am PST! — Diddy (@iamdiddy) May 15, 2013

But turns out the rapper isn’t actually joining the cast of the hit PBS series.

Instead, Diddy was hyping a Funny or Die video called “Downton Diddy.”

In the sketch, he proclaims, “I’m the first black cast member on Downtown – Downton Abbey – whatever the [bleep] it’s called.”

Watch the spoof below:

Downton Diddy from Sean Combs

