Here's The Real Reason Diddy Tweeted About Joining 'Downton Abbey'

On Wednesday, Diddy confused his nearly 8.7 million Twitter followers after posting:
MY BIG NEWS: So happy to announce that Im a series regular on DOWNTON ABBEY-my favourite show+i’ll be debuting a sneak peek tonight 12am PST!
— Diddy (@iamdiddy) May 15, 2013
But turns out the rapper isn’t actually joining the cast of the hit PBS series.
Instead, Diddy was hyping a Funny or Die video called “Downton Diddy.”
In the sketch, he proclaims, “I’m the first black cast member on Downtown – Downton Abbey – whatever the [bleep] it’s called.”
Watch the spoof below:
Downton Diddy from Sean Combs
