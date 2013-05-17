US

Here's The Real Reason Diddy Tweeted About Joining 'Downton Abbey'

Aly Weisman

On Wednesday, Diddy confused his nearly 8.7 million Twitter followers after posting: 

But turns out the rapper isn’t actually joining the cast of the hit PBS series.

Instead, Diddy was hyping a Funny or Die video called “Downton Diddy.”

In the sketch, he proclaims, “I’m the first black cast member on Downtown – Downton Abbey – whatever the [bleep] it’s called.”

Watch the spoof below:

Downton Diddy from Sean Combs

