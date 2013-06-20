P. Diddy Met With The Most Important Advertisers In The World And Told Them He Hates Their Work

P. Diddy spoke at the Cannes Lions Festival, the top advertising awards show in the world, and essentially insulted everyone there.



At first, Cannes attendants were excited to see the music mogul appear on stage. Director of marketing and social media at MOFILM Kerry Gaffney captured the scene:

Twitter @kerrymgBut then he said something that the ad world probably didn’t appreciate:

mUmBRELLA, an Asian media and marketing publication said that Diddy’s exact phrasing to delegates was, “I hate watching TV commercials, just like everyone else. The truth will set you free, and I’m here to tell the truth.”

It was a strange tactic considering that part of the reason Diddy was in Cannes was to promote his new cable music channel Revolt TV and win over advertisers. Diddy has also done a bunch of his own advertising, notably for Ciroc vodka.



Diddy did have the caveat, “If you’re not going to produce great work, you’d better get the f*** out of this room.”

The artist has been in some pretty good ads himself for brands ranging from Pepsi to Mercedes. Check out if his commercial for Revolt TV, which aims to fill the void MTV left after it stopped airing music videos, and see if it fits your standards of greatness.

