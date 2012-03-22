Zynga Just Bought OMGPOP For ~ $200 Million

Photo: Zynga

UPDATE: AllThingsD’s Peter Kafka reports Zynga will acquire OMGPOP for $180 million plus $30 million in employee retention payouts.Zynga will be holding a press announcement today at 3:00 PM EST.



That’s because it just acquired OMGPOP for ~ $200 million.

We’ve been told that multiple suitors approached the Draw Something app maker about an acquisition. TechCrunch initially pegged Zynga’s offer at $150 million but we hear that number is way too low.

Peter Kafka at AllThingsD says his sources are saying $200 million or higher. At Business Insider’s Ignition:West conference, we hear the figure is more like $250 million.

The buyer, Kafka says, is definitely Zynga.

We’ll be tuning into the press conference and keeping you posted.

