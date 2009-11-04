Did Zynga Just Blow Up Rival Playfish's $400 Million Sale?

Social games maker Zynga may have just (inadvertently) torpedoed rival Playfish’s $400 Million sale to Electronic Arts.

For weeks, it’s been rumoured that Electronic Arts (ERTS) was in the final stages of acquiring social games maker Playfish for a price “north of $400 million.”

The last we heard, a second-hand source told us “the due diligence should take a couple of weeks, but no red flags have popped up so far.”

The story of the potential merger had been that Electronic Arts wanted to buy Zynga because it had finally figured out how to get American consumers, mostly Facebook users, to pay for virtual goods as a part of their gaming experience. But the rumour was Zynga told EA no (or EA assumed it would be told no) and so the big gaming company went after Playfish instead.

rumours put Zynga’s 2009 revenues near $250 million and Playfish’s near $75 million.

And, as we wrote, that deal was supposedly going swimmingly.

But then last weekend happened. That’s when TechCrunch launched a muckracking series called “ScamVille” about a surprisingly huge part of the social games business — scammy leadgen offers.

TechCrunch’s accusation:

In short, these games try to get people to pay cash for in game currency so they can level up faster and have a better overall experience. Which is fine. But for users who won’t pay cash, a wide variety of “offers” are available where they can get in-game currency in exchange for lead gen-type offers. Most of these offers are bad for consumers because it confusingly gets them to pay far more for in-game currency than if they just paid cash (there are notable exceptions, but the scammy stuff tends to crowd out the legitimate offers). And it’s also bad for legitimate advertisers.

TechCrunch speculated that many of the users who accept offers from Zynga and Playfish partners are either teenagers signing their parents up for products and services they don’t want, or hucksters gaming the system to repeatedly sign up for the same offer.

In both cases, legitimate advertisers — think Netflix and Blockbuster — were not, in the long run, coming away with new customers. Rather than put up with the poor ROI, TechCrunch says these legitimate advertisers began to pay less for sign-ups.

To make up those lost revenues, TechCrunch reports that Zynga and other social games startups allowed users to accept leadgen offers from “far less scrupulous advertisers” like Video Professor and Tatto. (See how these scams work.)

We’ve asked Zynga if these two claims were true. We haven’t heard back. But Zynga CEO Mark Pinucs did make a huge announcement yesterday, essentailly conceeding that scammy leadgen offers had become too much a part of Zynga’s business.

In a post to his personal blog, Mark wrote:

“We have worked hard to police and remove bad offers. In fact, the worst offender, Tatto Media, referenced in the TechCrunch article, had already been taken down and permanently banned prior to the post. Nevertheless, we need to be more aggressive and have revised our service level agreements with these providers requiring them to filter and police offers prior to posting on their networks. We have also removed all mobile ads until we see any that offer clear user value.”

The capitulation was a very smart move by Zynga. As TechCrunch wrote, “Flat out admitting that the problem exists and taking early steps to fix it is just something you don’t see from most companies.”

But Zynga’s concession probably couldn’t have come at a worse time for Playfish.

It’s on the record that as much as 33% of Zynga’s rumoured $250 million revenues come from its collapsing “offers” business. Bet that Electronic Arts — which, you’ll recall, originally wanted to buy Zynga — won’t pay anywhere close to $400 million if it finds nearly so much rot in Playfish’s books.

