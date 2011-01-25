Did You Quit Your Job Recently With No Other Opportunity Lined Up? Email Us!

Recently, we asked people to fill out a job survey; the results were shocking.



More than half of the 200+ respondents said they quit a job in the last two years without another opportunity lined up. What’s more, most of people who quit said they did so because they weren’t happy.

Given the awful economy, those findings floored us. Now we want to hear your stories in detail.

If you quit your job in the past two years without another opportunity lined up, pray tell. We’ll use your story in an anonymous feature, so don’t worry about your identity being revealed.

Please send an email to [email protected] with the subject line: Job Resignation Story. In your email, please include:

Your age

Month/year of resignation

Brief description of why you decided to quit/what drove you to that decision

Brief description of how you quit/what you said to your employer

What you’re up to now and how long it took you to find a new job (if you’re currently unemployed, just say that instead).

Thanks!

