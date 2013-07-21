Did You Notice These 22 Companies Changed Their Logos In 2013?

Laura Stampler
vh1 logo change 2013

This week, Hooters subtly changed its logo for the first time in 30 years.

But the “breastaurant” is just one of many very recognisable companies to get a logo makeover this year.

Did you notice that Facebook, American Airlines, Procter & Gamble, and VH1 (to name a few) all recently changed their logos? 

In early January, VH1 changed its logo from this ...

... to this. According to VH1 the plus sign embedded in the logo was meant to emphasise that the network is the 'ultimate mash up' of music and reality TV.

Read more here >

Remember the Saab logo?

Well the car company killed the griffin.

Read more here >

American Airlines decided to update its logo for the first time in 45 years.

The eagle has been decapitated!

Starbucks-sold Tazo tea changed its gothic logo from this ...

... to this cleaner print.

Nivea had used the following logo since 1925.

But the image changed this year.

Billboard changed from uppercase ...

... to lowercase.

Harvard University Press' old logo had a lot of pomp and circumstance.

The new one is pretty minimalistic. It's a series of lines. (Although the white space in between does kind of form an 'H.')

In February, The Vitamin Shoppe decided to switch its recognisable logo.

The new one is focused on the letter 'V.'

In an attempt to distance itself from its infamous founder Lance Armstrong, Livestrong subtly changed its logo in March.

Now there's no more 'Lance Armstrong Foundation' lettering.

Read more here >

This is the classic Miami Dolphin logo.

This new logo was leaked in early April. The dolphin apparently no longer needs a helmet for protection.

Lucky Strike also had a logo change. It went from this ...

... to this. The font is going for a curvier look.

Read more here >

The woman in the WNBA logo used to dribble.

Now she dunks.

Facebook's new and old logos are almost indistinguishable. Here is the old one:

And here is the new one. Now the 'F' has no definitive bottom.

Along with Facebook's altered logo, Instagram also decided to make changes in May. Here's the old one:

And here's the new one. The cursive font is slightly different.

Procter & Gamble used to be pretty simple.

But in May, the company decided to reintroduce the sliver of the moon that had been in previous logos since the 1850s.

Read more here >

Procter & Gamble took away elements of the old logo (including a moon and stars) because critics accused the company of spreading a Satanist agenda.

Up through May 2013, Rupert Murdoch kept his company named '20th Century Fox.'

It has finally entered the 21st century.

Motorola's logo used to look like this:

It changed to this in June. In case you missed the familiar colour scheme, the bottom line reminds you that it is a Google company. The letters are also now in lowercase.

Firefox underwent a subtle logo change.

It's ... virtually identical! Although designer Sean Martell gave an in-depth explanation of the changes on his blog.

Read more here »

On July 1, Ernst & Young announced a logo change. Here's the old one:

And here's the new one. In colour.

The Dow Jones switched from this closely-knit lettering ...

... to this. The words are further apart and more colourful.

Struggling RadioShack was in need of a makeover.

So it got a fatter R.'

Read more here >

Hooters changed its logo for the first time in 30 years.

Same idea. Slightly sleeker bird.

You can also find new surprises in old logos.

Check out 15 corporate logos that contain subliminal messages »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.