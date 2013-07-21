Did You Notice These 22 Companies Changed Their Logos In 2013?

This week, Hooters subtly changed its logo for the first time in 30 years.
But the “breastaurant” is just one of many very recognisable companies to get a logo makeover this year.
Did you notice that Facebook, American Airlines, Procter & Gamble, and VH1 (to name a few) all recently changed their logos?
... to this. According to VH1 the plus sign embedded in the logo was meant to emphasise that the network is the 'ultimate mash up' of music and reality TV.
The new one is pretty minimalistic. It's a series of lines. (Although the white space in between does kind of form an 'H.')
In an attempt to distance itself from its infamous founder Lance Armstrong, Livestrong subtly changed its logo in March.
This new logo was leaked in early April. The dolphin apparently no longer needs a helmet for protection.
Along with Facebook's altered logo, Instagram also decided to make changes in May. Here's the old one:
But in May, the company decided to reintroduce the sliver of the moon that had been in previous logos since the 1850s.
Procter & Gamble took away elements of the old logo (including a moon and stars) because critics accused the company of spreading a Satanist agenda.
It changed to this in June. In case you missed the familiar colour scheme, the bottom line reminds you that it is a Google company. The letters are also now in lowercase.
It's ... virtually identical! Although designer Sean Martell gave an in-depth explanation of the changes on his blog.
