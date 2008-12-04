Did You Know That You Have To Pay Taxes On Your Cleaning Lady If She Costs Over $1600 A Year?

Sure, sure you didn’t know. Well now you do and here’s some info on it.



WSJ: Q: I read your article on the nanny tax. Does this tax requirement apply to more casual household help, such as cleaning ladies?

—M.H., New York

A: Yes, any household employee to whom you pay more than $1,600 annually is subject to these payroll taxes. Internal Revenue Service Publication 926, the Household Employer’s Tax Guide, provides more information; it’s findable at irs.gov by typing “Publication 926” into the Search box.

