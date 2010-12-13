Did You Hear? The NASDAQ-100 Is About To Break Its Post-Bubble Highs

While markets continue to hit new post-Lehman highs, one index stands out in particular: The NASDAQ 100 (the big cap names of the index).



In large part thanks to Apple, it’s one good day away from breaking its post-bubble highs.

Mike O’Rourke of BTIG:

The most stunning recovery of all is the Nasdaq 100, which is now within 1.1% of its November 2007 peak. Once that is exceeded, the bubble and implosion levels of 2000-2001 become the new yardstick for measuring. The NDX recovery has been widely fuelled by Apple, which accounts for over 20% of the index due to its poor construction methodology. A fairer measure of Nasdaq performance would be the Nasdaq Composite, which is well above its pre-Lehman levels and is within 8.5% of October 2007 peak.

What would it take to hit the all-time high? Actually just a double from here.

