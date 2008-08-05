Did You Get Screwed In GT Solar's (SOLR) IPO? Class Action Lawyers Want To Hear From You

GT Solar’s (SOLR) shares tanked in their first day of trading (July 24th), and they’ve kept falling. Initially priced at $16.50, the stock is now down by 33%, to $11.



And the lawsuits have already arrived. One firm pursuing a class-action, Shapiro Haber & Urmy, notes that SOLR’s most significant customer, LDK Solar (LDK), defected to a competitor the day after the IPO–a development that most reasonable investors would presumably have wanted a heads-up about. GT Solar, naturally, denies that this will affect their business.

In any event, if you’re interested in getting a few pennies on the dollar back in the inevitable settlement (and making Shapiro, et al, rich), the firm would love to hear from you.

Shapiro, Haber & Urmy:

IF YOU PURCHASED STOCK IN GT SOLAR INTERNATIONAL, INC. THROUGH ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING ON JULY 24, 2008, OR IN THE STOCK MARKET ON JULY 24, 2008, WE WOULD LIKE TO SPEAK TO YOU ABOUT CLAIMS YOU MAY HAVE UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS TO RECOVER LOSSES YOU HAVE SUSTAINED FROM YOUR PURCHASE OF GT SOLAR STOCK.