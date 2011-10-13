Did You Ever Want To Know Who Reports Directly To Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, Or Any Other CEO?

Mark Zuckerberg has four employees under his direct supervision. Nine people report directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook. Google CEO does peer reviews for 11 people.



How do we know? A new site called WikiOrgCharts has all the information: Apple, Facebook, and Google.

And there are plenty more names where those came from.

When we spoke with him last month, site founder Farhan Memon he told us that WikiOrgChart had over nine million names mapped over in six million companies.

There is a lot of cool information on the site. For example, we learned that Sheryl Sandberg has five people working under her: David Fischer (VP advertising), Lori Goler (VP human resources), Elliot Schrage (VP global communications), Chamath Palihapitiya (VP growth), and Chris Cox (VP product). (It’s not a foolproof system: Palihapitiya is no longer at Facebook, but that’s a drawback of a wiki. Still, the site is useful.)

Memon, who had been the head of mobile advertising sales and strategy at AOL until he left in July, hopes to increase the number of entries through crowdsourcing as well as LinkedIn and Facebook. When a new user signs up for WikiOrgCharts through one of the social networks, the site looks for relevant contacts and indexes them. People can also add contacts on their own.

WikiOrgChart may soon help you get a job as well.

Starting tomorrow, it will introduce a feature that combines job listings from Indeed.com with LinkedIn.com’s profiles. It’s a powerful way to find who you know at a company and how they might be able to help you land a gig.

