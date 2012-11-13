POLL: Did You Buy Nokia's New Lumia 920 This Weekend?

Nokia’s new flagship phone, the Lumia 920, launched on AT&T on November 9.



The phone is likely Nokia’s last-ditch effort with the Windows Phone operating system before resorting to its back up plan.

And if the phone is a failure, Microsoft will reportedly take matters into its own hands and start making its own phone, just like it did with the new Surface tablet. So far, reviews of the pre-release Lumia 920 model haven’t been too good.

We didn’t see much hype surrounding the launch on Friday, so we’re curious if anyone out there grabbed a Lumia 920 over the launch weekend. Let us know in the poll below.

