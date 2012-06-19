Burned By HD DVD? Want To Get Burned Again?

Fan of dead technology? Looking for a companion piece for your now-obsolete HD DVD player? Then do we have a product for you: Meet HD VMD, which is yet another new hi-def DVD format. It’s supposed to be like Sony’s Blu-ray, but better.



Wait. Haven’t we heard this story before? Yes, we have. And it ended when all of the studios, retailers and movie services all jumped from supporting two next-gen formats to going Blu-ray only.

Luckily this format war seems unlikely to ever actually start up. The folks behind the HD VMD have none of the major movie studios on board, and Amazon is the only major retailer carrying the machines themselves. Which means that if you want to watch a hi-def version of “Kandukondain Kandukondain” (one of 17 titles available for the format), you’re going to have buy the player online.

