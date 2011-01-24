Did WikiLeaks Just Declare War On The NYT?

This tweet, sent out earlier this morning, certainly sounds like the group has the NYT in its sights.



The link in the tweet is to a week-old post on the site Firedoglake titled ‘So Much For The NYT Investigation Of Bradley Manning’s Confinement Conditions,’ which was written the day after the Times published their piece on the conditions of alleged WikiLeaker Manning. From FDL.

I guess we should be glad The New York Times is checking up on Bradley Manning at all. Between August 9 and December 16 they published exactly zero articles about the man Julian Assange called “the world’s pre-eminent prisoner of conscience.” Meanwhile Bradley has been in the brig at Quantico Marine Corps Base since July. Supporters have become increasingly concerned that he is being mistreated, perhaps to pressure him to testify against Mr. Assange.

Julian Assange‘s relationship with the NYT has been strained ever since the paper ran what Assange dubbed a ‘hit piece’ on him last October. But tough to tell whether this tweet is a call to action or simply the equivalent of an angry reader complaint.

[h/t Greg Mitchell]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.