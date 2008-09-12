Did Web Software Startup Aviary Get Jeff Bezos Money?

Is NYC-based Web software company Aviary one of Amazon (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos’ latest investments?



Good catch by Valleywag’s Owen Thomas: While Aviary hasn’t announced funding, it’s listed as an “Announced venture investments” on Bezos Expeditions fund manager Stephen Campbell’s LinkedIn profile. So it seems reasonable that Aviary has received — or will receive — financing from Bezos.

More clues: Thomas points to the caricature of a guy in the lower-right corner of Aviary’s “About” page — and wonders if he doesn’t look a little bit like Bezos. (Maybe.)

And Bezos’ name makes two appearances on Aviary’s blog:

The most recent, in post about “the power of small teams,” written in mid August. “Jeff Bezos likes to refer to the ideal team size as ‘two-pizza teams:’ any team that is small enough that they can be fed by a couple of pizza pies, is a model of efficiency and accomplishment. Anything larger is not.”

The first, in a post about “types of entrepreneurs,” written in early May. “Titantrepreneur: Jeff Bezos, Steve Jobs, Larry Page, Sergei Brin, Bill Gates and Not You.” Very flattering.

We’ve asked Aviary for comment. Meanwhile, know more? Drop us a line in comments below, via email to [email protected], or via our anonymous tips box.

