Did We Say Calacanis-Winer Feud Over? Sorry!

After apologizing for his Gnomedex heckle (with his fingers crossed, we thought), Mr. Winer appears to have not gotten the response from Jason he wanted:



If Jason were a mensch

He’d apologise as follows. “Dave, I’m sorry I made it sound like you were the only person at Gnomedex talking back during my speech. In fact, the chatroom and Twitter were erupting, and people were talking in the audience, and you weren’t even the first person to speak out loud. I’m also sorry for all the personal things I said about you, I have no insight into your personality, I’m still trying to figure myself out. At age 37, I haven’t even had my mid-life crisis yet!” And he’d also apologise to Nick Denton… (Full, lengthy post after jump)

We want to drop it, really we do, but Mr. Winer’s still throwing punches… [Read the round-by-round coverage of the first Twitter-Blog feud here]

“Nick, I’m sorry I called you a ‘#$&[email protected] liar’ on stage at Gnomedex. I think sometimes you stretch the truth, and maybe you actually lie, but I lie too, and I wouldn’t like it if someone talked about me that way.” And to Google. “To our friends at Google I’d like to apologise for saying that your search engine is filled with spam.” And finally, he’d apologise to the people at Gnomedex. “To the people who came to Gnomedex, I realise that you took time off from work, and paid to attend the conference, and in many cases paid for your travel and hotel, in some cases thousands of dollars, only to hear an advertisement. That might have been OK if my talk weren’t about the evils of advertising and how it was destroying the Internet we know and love. Boy was that ironic and I am really sorry for wasting so much of your time and money.”

