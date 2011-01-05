Did Berkshire Hathaway Just Make $6 Billion?

Photo: wikimedia

We won’t know how much Berkshire Hathaway made in Q4 until midway through next month, but rallies in two of Warren Buffett’s stocks may have sent his equity portfolio surging by $6.3 billion, Bloomberg reports.Barclays thinks massive gains in Bershire’s top holdings – particularly Wells Fargo (23%) and Coca Cola (12%) – may have caused Buffet’s Q4 unrealized net investment gains that could hit $7.2 billion (up from $322 million one year earlier).



There are two big reasons why. 1) Coca Cola and 2) Wells Fargo, which account for more than one third of the assets in Berkshire’s portfolio.

Barclays’ analysts think Berkshire’s book value could have increased by about 6%, with fourth-quarter operating earnings possibly increasing by 43%.

Other stocks that may have pushed the Oracle of Omaha’s portfolio into the stratosphere are railroad Burlington Northern, toolmaker Iscar Metalworking and and NetJets.

And now he could be looking at $6 billion. Whew!

