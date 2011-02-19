Did Twitter Just Shut Down #BlackTwitter?

Twitter just blocked UberMedia’s Twitter app for BlackBerry, UberTwitter. In the process, did Twitter also just block #Blacktwitter, a huge and active segment of its user base?



Among people in the Twitter app industry, it’s taken for granted that UberTwitter is the most popular app amongst the service’s active African-American users.

There is some evidence for this assumption that goes beyond the anecdotal.

Here’s a chart that shows that as of August last year, UberTwitter was the most popular BlackBerry Twitter app.

And here’s a chart that shows twice as many African-Americans use Blackberries as use iPhones.

Photo: Nielsen

