Did Tony Hayward Just Get Himself Fired This Weekend?

Not surprisingly, the news that Tony Hayward spent his weekend attending a yacht race did not go over well.



As POLITICO notes, pretty much everyone in Washington criticised the BP CEO, for daring to take in a recreational event, while his company is responsible for the ongoing destruction of the Gulf of Mexico. Alabama Senator Richard Shelby suggested that he should be yanked. Rahm Emanuel is appalled.

“To quote Tony Hayward, he has got his life back,” Emanuel said in an interview that aired on ABC’s “This Week.” “I think we can all conclude that Tony Hayward is not going to have a second career in PR consulting.”

In an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered a plague-on-both-their-houses take on the weekend as host Chris Wallace compared Hayward’s yacht outing to President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden’s Saturday golf game.

Of course, it’s all theatre, given that neither Tony Hayward’s presence at a yachting event or the Gulf of Mexico will have any bearing on how soon this disaster gets solved. But still, most people would probably prefer to see Hayward flagellate himself publicly for as long as this crisis goes on, rather than give himself a chance to clear his mind.

