Did Tim Cook Just Say Apple Will Not Release A 4-Inch iPhone?

Apple CEO Tim Cook seemed to suggest that Apple will not be changing the screen size of the iPhone, despite multiple reports to the contrary.According to The Verge, Cook said at the D conference, “One thing is that we’re not fragmented. Look at the percentage of users who upgraded to iOS 5. We have one App Store. We have one phone with one screen size, one resolution. So it’s pretty simple if you’re a developer.” (Our emphasis.)



Apple’s previous CEO often said one thing and then meant another. So, this could be Cook trying to mislead us. Or we could be reading too much into it.

To that point, The Verge quotes Cook as saying, “Our North Star is to make the best product. Our goal isn’t to make the design for this price point or this schedule, or line up other things, or to have x number of phones. It’s to build the best. There’s not a policy or commandment that ‘I shalt have one phone…’, it’s about making the best. If we find we can do more than one… but do we have to?”

However, this has been one of the big concerns about a new iPhone with a bigger screen. It would add a layer of fragmentation that Apple has never had.

