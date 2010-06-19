Latest Oil Victim May Be This Poor Sperm Whale

NOAA is testing skin samples from a sperm whale carcass found 77 miles south of the Deepwater Horizon to determine if it was poisoned by oil. Multiple sperm whales have been sighted swimming through the oil, according to NOAA. The cetacean is endangered in the region.



The carcass looks particularly bad because it’s been chewed up by tiger sharks.

