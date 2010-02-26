CONFIRMED: Disruptive Power Outage Hits Nomura At The World Financial centre

Update 2: As far as we can tell, only Nomura was affected, and the power is back on. This is clearly a huge relief to all involved. GO back to work!

Update: We’ve confirmed that at least at one firm, Nomura, there was a major power outage. We’re still trying to confirm whether it’s affected the entire building. We hear traders were flipping out.

Original: We got a tip that the World Financial centre at 200 Liberty Street just lost power.

The source says the building just “shorted.” The elevators may not be working.

Can anyone confirm or deny? We have a call into the building currently, though the telephone system is looping.

